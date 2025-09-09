New business: MAMIL to open new cafe bar in Hebden Bridge this week

A family-owned cafe is set to open the doors to its third Calderdale location this week.

Named after the popular cycling acronym ‘Middle Aged Men In Lycra’, MAMIL is opening up in Hebden Bridge.

The establishment is the third and newest site to add to the collection from MAMIL Café Bars – who are currently operating two businesses in Halifax and Brighouse.

Family owned and run MAMIL Café Bars was first established in Brighouse in March 2021 with David Van Gestel, his wife Lisa and daughter, Evie.

MAMIL Halifax then opened in February 2024 on Commercial Street.

MAMIL Hebden Bridge will open on Thursday, September 11 and will follow the same MAMIL Café Bars blueprint of café by day, bar by night.

From the Fausto Coppi mural, to Belgian Beer bottles, to vintage bikes on the walls and cheeky cycling puns, the new Hebden Bridge site keeps in line with the MAMIL brand.

“To say we are excited about this new site opening would be an understatement,” said Dave’s daughter Evie.

“Hebden Bridge is brand new territory for us.

"We have often visited as a family and said that we could picture our business here, so it feels great that we can call Hebden a home for MAMIL.

“We hope to bring something new to the community whilst contributing to its already amazing round up of hospitality establishments with our new team.”

MAMIL Café Bar Hebden Bridge, will open from 9.30am everyday and has varied closing times throughout the week .

For more information visit www.mamilcafebars.com