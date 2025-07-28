New butchers opens up in Brighouse town centre as B White Butchers and Sandwich Shop opens second location

By Abigail Kellett
Published 28th Jul 2025, 12:30 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 14:04 BST
A family run butcher with a shop in Rastrick has opened up a second location in Brighouse town centre.

B White Butchers and Sandwich Shop has opened on Commercial Street and had a lovely welcome on opening morning from nearby butchers S & L Custance.

The local business has replaced North’s Seasonal Kitchen, a deli that announced its closure back in May.

B White Butchers and Sandwich Shop has opened on Commercial Street

The family run butcher already has a popular shop in Rastrick on Crowtrees Lane.

The business is run by Ben White alongside his wife Lauren.

Lauren said: "We already have the shop in Rastrick.

“We thought Brighouse is an up and coming town centre and people can’t always make it up to Rastrick.

“We have the farm at Bradley and all the meat that we sell in the shops comes from the farm.”

B White Butchers and Sandwich Shop on Commercial Street is open Monday to Saturday between 7.30am and 4pm.

