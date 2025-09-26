New places to try in West Yorkshire: See inside new 'cool place to hang out' coffee lounge and antiques shop that has opened in Halifax

By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th Sep 2025, 16:00 BST
Retro is the vibe at a new coffee shop that has opened in Halifax town centre.

Phat Lava Lounge on Southgate is a cafe and antiques store that takes customers back to the 60s and 70s.

On the ground floor is the coffee lounge, offering hot drinks, freshly-prepared food and a host of old-school items to “browse, buy or just enjoy”, says Westgate Quarter, which the premises is part of.

"Downstairs is a vintage, retro, mid-century modern gallery, selling furniture, rugs, textiles, wall art, lighting, ceramics and glass,” Westgate Quarter adds.

"A cool place to hang out in Halifax, opposite the top of Westgate Arcade.”

For more details, search Phat Lava Lounge on Facebook.

Phat Lava Lounge has opened in Halifax

Phat Lava Lounge has opened in Halifax Photo: subm

Phat Lava Lounge

Phat Lava Lounge Photo: subm

Phat Lava Lounge

Phat Lava Lounge Photo: subm

Some of the Phat Lava Lounge team

Some of the Phat Lava Lounge team Photo: subm

Related topics:HalifaxWest YorkshireWestgate ArcadeFacebook
