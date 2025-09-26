Phat Lava Lounge on Southgate is a cafe and antiques store that takes customers back to the 60s and 70s.

On the ground floor is the coffee lounge, offering hot drinks, freshly-prepared food and a host of old-school items to “browse, buy or just enjoy”, says Westgate Quarter, which the premises is part of.

"Downstairs is a vintage, retro, mid-century modern gallery, selling furniture, rugs, textiles, wall art, lighting, ceramics and glass,” Westgate Quarter adds.

"A cool place to hang out in Halifax, opposite the top of Westgate Arcade.”

For more details, search Phat Lava Lounge on Facebook.

