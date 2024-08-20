New recruitment opportunities with award winning Brighouse manufacturer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Quickslide is a local success story, and as part of its drive to continue growing it is looking for ambitious and driven individuals across a range of disciplines to ‘come along for the ride’.

The Bradford Road, Brighouse based window manufacturer is a multiple award winner when it comes to the training and development of its people. The company’s Continuous Improvement Programme for employees is woven into the very fabric of this family business, and ‘proud Yorkshireman’ chairman, Adrian Barraclough, is keen to add to the tremendous team with locals who are offering a range of skills - but more importantly, an enthusiasm to learn, develop, and grow within the business.

“We have a dozen or more vacancies both in our state-of-the-art factory and in the main office,” said chairman Adrian Barraclough. “These last few months have seen significant investment in new machinery and product innovation, which give us a market potential of a further 4.5 million households across the UK. Quickslide is putting Brighouse on the map, and we would welcome anyone interested in joining our vibrant, energetic and forward thinking team to tell us more about themselves, no matter what their skillset and qualifications.”

Quickslide is particularly proud of its active participation in local communities. As well as being a finalist in the local Calderdale Business Awards for Best Manufacturer, the company also sponsors Brighouse Town Football Club.

Window Fabricators at Quickslide

“We take inspiration from Richard Branson’s people ethos – we train our people well enough that they could leave, but treat them well enough that they want to stay,” continued Adrian Barraclough. “We look forward to reading some interesting applications from our local communities. Don’t be shy – exciting times are ahead and we want you along for the ride!”

Interested in applying? Start by sending your CV to [email protected].