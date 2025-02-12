A restaurant firm has confirmed it is in talks to open a new branch in Halifax.

The Courier revealed yesterday how Lounge is advertising for a general manager to run one of its restaurants in the town centre.

The postcode included in its recruitment advert is on Horton Street, in Halifax town centre, and the Courier understands it will part of the new expansion of Westgate Quarter – ‘Westgate Phase II’.

A spokesperson for Loungers – which owns the brand – has today confirmed it is hoping to open here soon, bringing up to 40 new jobs to the area.

The spokesperson said: “We are in advanced negotiations on a site in Halifax – it’s a great area and we are hopeful to join the local community by opening a Lounge and creating between 30-40 new jobs.

"Nothing is totally confirmed yet, however, for every Lounge we open, it’s important to us that we give back to the community – we partner with local charities to raise funds, our spaces are used for meetings of local groups and businesses, and we encourage customers to use us as a community hub.

“We hope to have more info on the site in Halifax soon.”

The firm was founded in 2002 by three friends – Dave Reid, Alex Reilley and Jake Bishop – who wanted to create a neighbourhood café-bar that “they would want to go to”.

It now operates three brands – Lounges, Cosy Clubs and Brightside – which have premises across England and Wales, including in Leeds and Manchester.