New shop opening in Halifax: Here's what is set to open up in the former Body Shop in Woolshops

By Abigail Kellett
Published 4th Oct 2024, 11:30 GMT
A new business is set to open up in Woolshops, Halifax where The Body Shop used to be.

Signs show that The Fragrance Shop is set to open up in Halifax town centre.

The business describes itself as “the ultimate destination for fragrance” and sells a selection of well-known brands.

Signs show that The Fragrance Shop is set to open up in Halifax town centre.

The Fragrance Shop is currently looking for a Sales Consultant for the Halifax location.

The job advert reads: “The Fragrance Shop are on the lookout for an enthusiastic, motivated and reliable Sales Consultant to join our team. We are extremely passionate about our products and ensuring our customers receive the highest level of customer service. Our employees are trained to offer the very best expertise and knowledge within the fragrance industry. So, if you feel you are passionate about fragrance and thrive in a busy environment then this could be the perfect role for you.”

The Body Shop at Woolshops was one of 74 locations that closed this year after the brand fell into administration.

