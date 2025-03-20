Overgate Hospice Furniture Shop in Brighouse to open after major refit
The shop on Park Street is set to reopen on Friday, March 21 at 11am.
Overgate Hospice shared: “We’re thrilled to announce that our Brighouse Furniture Shop has had a fantastic refit, and we can’t wait to welcome you back!
“Come along, browse our incredible range of pre-loved furniture, and find the perfect piece for your home—all while supporting Overgate Hospice and the vital care we provide to our community.
“Whether you’re looking to shop, donate, or just pop in for a chat, we’d love to see you there! Your support makes a real difference.”
The shop sells a range of preloved furniture and household items.
