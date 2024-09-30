Popular Brighouse cake shop Liv's Bakes 'n' Cakes announces opening date for new shop

By Abigail Kellett
Published 30th Sep 2024, 16:30 BST
A popular Brighouse business has announced an opening date for its new bigger premises.

Liv’s Bakes ‘n’ Cakes opened on Bradford Road in the town centre in 2022 and is run by Liv Dennison.

She announced earlier this year that the business would be expanding into a bigger premises at what was Fawcett Cards and Gifts on Commercial Street in Brighouse.

Liv Dennison at Livs Bakes 'N' Cakes, Brighouse back in 2022.Liv Dennison at Livs Bakes 'N' Cakes, Brighouse back in 2022.
The new location will be opening its doors on Saturday, October 26, 10am to 10pm.

Sharing on Facebook, Liv said: “We have a lot of work to do before then, so we better get cracking but we cannot wait to show you what we have in store for you, a brand new menu, over 20 seats inside and more outside for you to join us.

“Our opening times will be announced soon.”

The Bradford Road shop will be closing earlier than October 26 to allow with more details on the last day of trading coming soon.

Until then the shop will be open as usual.

Liv added: “Three months of reno and the dream is so close to becoming true!

"Thank you everyone for the constant support and we hope to see all of you in our new shop just around the corner.”

Liv grew up in Brighouse and learnt to bake with her grandma.

She was working as a barista at Halifax Borough Market when she started posting photos of her bakes on social media.

Family and friends started getting in touch asking if they could order some.

She then started a stall at Brighouse Market, where people would often be queuing up for her bakes.

