There are some lovely pubs and bars in the area with some great al fresco areas and some stunning views.
Earlier this year, we asked Courier readers for recommendations of the best beer gardens to visit and there were plenty of suggestions.
Here, in no particular order, are 10 of the favourites.
1. West Yorkshire pubs: 10 of the best beer gardens to enjoy an al fresco pint or cocktail in Halifax, Ripponden, Greetland and Elland according to Courier readers
Goldfields Organisation of Local Development of Sports - or GOLDS - is a collaboration between Elland RLFC and Greetland FC at Goldfields in GreetlandPhoto: subm
2. West Yorkshire pubs: 10 of the best beer gardens to enjoy an al fresco pint or cocktail in Halifax, Ripponden, Greetland and Elland according to Courier readers
The Fleece Countryside Inn is in BarkislandPhoto: subm
3. West Yorkshire pubs: 10 of the best beer gardens to enjoy an al fresco pint or cocktail in Halifax, Ripponden, Greetland and Elland according to Courier readers
Hogs Head Brew House is on Stanley Street in Sowerby BridgePhoto: subm
4. West Yorkshire pubs: 10 of the best beer gardens to enjoy an al fresco pint or cocktail in Halifax, Ripponden, Greetland and Elland according to Courier readers
The Ivy House is on Shay Lane in HolmfieldPhoto: subm