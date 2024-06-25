We asked Courier readers which are the best beer gardens in CalderdaleWe asked Courier readers which are the best beer gardens in Calderdale
We asked Courier readers which are the best beer gardens in Calderdale

Pubs in Halifax with beer gardens: Here are 10 of the best Calderdale pubs with beer gardens and outdoor seating according to Courier readers

By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2024, 16:45 BST
As Calderdale finally basks in some warm weather, many will be keen to make the most of it in one of the borough’s fabulous beer gardens.

There are some lovely pubs and bars in the area with some great al fresco areas and some stunning views.

Earlier this year, we asked Courier readers for recommendations of the best beer gardens to visit and there were plenty of suggestions.

Here, in no particular order, are 10 of the favourites.

Filming in Hebden Bridge: Road and car park closures as crew for new Sally Wainwright drama descend on Calderdale town tomorrow

Bryan Adams tour: Photos from amazing Bryan Adams gig as he is wowed by Halifax's Piece Hall last night

Goldfields Organisation of Local Development of Sports - or GOLDS - is a collaboration between Elland RLFC and Greetland FC at Goldfields in Greetland

1. West Yorkshire pubs: 10 of the best beer gardens to enjoy an al fresco pint or cocktail in Halifax, Ripponden, Greetland and Elland according to Courier readers

Goldfields Organisation of Local Development of Sports - or GOLDS - is a collaboration between Elland RLFC and Greetland FC at Goldfields in GreetlandPhoto: subm

Photo Sales
The Fleece Countryside Inn is in Barkisland

2. West Yorkshire pubs: 10 of the best beer gardens to enjoy an al fresco pint or cocktail in Halifax, Ripponden, Greetland and Elland according to Courier readers

The Fleece Countryside Inn is in BarkislandPhoto: subm

Photo Sales
Hogs Head Brew House is on Stanley Street in Sowerby Bridge

3. West Yorkshire pubs: 10 of the best beer gardens to enjoy an al fresco pint or cocktail in Halifax, Ripponden, Greetland and Elland according to Courier readers

Hogs Head Brew House is on Stanley Street in Sowerby BridgePhoto: subm

Photo Sales
The Ivy House is on Shay Lane in Holmfield

4. West Yorkshire pubs: 10 of the best beer gardens to enjoy an al fresco pint or cocktail in Halifax, Ripponden, Greetland and Elland according to Courier readers

The Ivy House is on Shay Lane in HolmfieldPhoto: subm

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PubsHalifaxCalderdale