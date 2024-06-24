Bryan Adams tour: Photos from amazing Bryan Adams gig as he is wowed by Halifax's Piece Hall last night

By Sarah Fitton
Published 24th Jun 2024, 11:31 BST
Rock star Bryan Adams wowed the crowd in Halifax last night – and he was pretty impressed by the town’s Piece Hall too.

There were loud cheers for the Canadian musician as he praised the historic venue, saying: “It looks amazing out here, I didn’t know what to expect.

"I thought it’d be a little hall. It’s fantastic!”

Fans were treated to hit after hit as the singer delivered a non-stop show, including ‘Heaven’, ‘Summer of '69’, ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You’, ‘So Happy It Hurts’, ‘Baby When You’re Gone’ and many more.

Opening the night were Yorkshire indie-heroes VIVAS, followed by electro-pop singer-songwriter Cassyette.

Live at The Piece Hall 2024 continues tomorrow night with Placebo, followed by Air on Wednesday, Michael Kiwanuka on Thursday and Underworld on Friday.

Final tickets are on sale now via ticketmaster.co.uk.

All photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Trust.

Bryan Adams puts on a fantastic show at The Piece Hall in Halifax

Bryan Adams puts on a fantastic show at The Piece Hall in Halifax

Bryan Adams was wowed by The Piece Hall

Bryan Adams was wowed by The Piece Hall

Having a great time

Having a great time

The crowd gave the rock star a warm welcome

The crowd gave the rock star a warm welcome

