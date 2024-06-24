There were loud cheers for the Canadian musician as he praised the historic venue, saying: “It looks amazing out here, I didn’t know what to expect.

"I thought it’d be a little hall. It’s fantastic!”

Fans were treated to hit after hit as the singer delivered a non-stop show, including ‘Heaven’, ‘Summer of '69’, ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You’, ‘So Happy It Hurts’, ‘Baby When You’re Gone’ and many more.

Opening the night were Yorkshire indie-heroes VIVAS, followed by electro-pop singer-songwriter Cassyette.

Live at The Piece Hall 2024 continues tomorrow night with Placebo, followed by Air on Wednesday, Michael Kiwanuka on Thursday and Underworld on Friday.

All photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Trust.

