See inside new charity Calderdale charity shop selling pre-loved kids' clothes, toys, books and more
There are plenty of bargains to be had at a new shop that has opened in Sowerby Bridge.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 13th Jul 2023, 11:00 BST
Overgate Hospice has taken over a building in Wharf Street to open a Little Stars charity shop.
The new store sells pre-loved clothing, toys, books and other items for children aged from birth to 13.
The shop opened on Tuesday (July 11) and took £600 in just its first day.
All the money raised will go to the hospice and the amazing work it does supporting people with life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones.
This is the third Little Stars shop run by the hospice. It also has others in Elland and Brighouse.
