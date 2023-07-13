There are plenty of bargains to be had at a new shop that has opened in Sowerby Bridge.

Overgate Hospice has taken over a building in Wharf Street to open a Little Stars charity shop.

The new store sells pre-loved clothing, toys, books and other items for children aged from birth to 13.

The shop opened on Tuesday (July 11) and took £600 in just its first day.

All the money raised will go to the hospice and the amazing work it does supporting people with life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones.

This is the third Little Stars shop run by the hospice. It also has others in Elland and Brighouse.

1 . See inside new charity Calderdale charity shop selling pre-loved kids' clothes, toys, books and more New Overgate Hospice Little Stars shop, Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales

2 . See inside new charity Calderdale charity shop selling pre-loved kids' clothes, toys, books and more New Overgate Hospice Little Stars shop, Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales

3 . See inside new charity Calderdale charity shop selling pre-loved kids' clothes, toys, books and more New Overgate Hospice Little Stars shop, Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales

4 . See inside new charity Calderdale charity shop selling pre-loved kids' clothes, toys, books and more New Overgate Hospice Little Stars shop, Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales