Carla Woodhead and Abigail Habbershaw at the new Overgate Hospice Little Stars shop, Wharf Street, Sowerby BridgeCarla Woodhead and Abigail Habbershaw at the new Overgate Hospice Little Stars shop, Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge
Carla Woodhead and Abigail Habbershaw at the new Overgate Hospice Little Stars shop, Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge

See inside new charity Calderdale charity shop selling pre-loved kids' clothes, toys, books and more

There are plenty of bargains to be had at a new shop that has opened in Sowerby Bridge.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 13th Jul 2023, 11:00 BST

Overgate Hospice has taken over a building in Wharf Street to open a Little Stars charity shop.

The new store sells pre-loved clothing, toys, books and other items for children aged from birth to 13.

The shop opened on Tuesday (July 11) and took £600 in just its first day.

All the money raised will go to the hospice and the amazing work it does supporting people with life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones.

This is the third Little Stars shop run by the hospice. It also has others in Elland and Brighouse.

New Overgate Hospice Little Stars shop, Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge

1. See inside new charity Calderdale charity shop selling pre-loved kids' clothes, toys, books and more

New Overgate Hospice Little Stars shop, Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

New Overgate Hospice Little Stars shop, Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge

2. See inside new charity Calderdale charity shop selling pre-loved kids' clothes, toys, books and more

New Overgate Hospice Little Stars shop, Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

New Overgate Hospice Little Stars shop, Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge

3. See inside new charity Calderdale charity shop selling pre-loved kids' clothes, toys, books and more

New Overgate Hospice Little Stars shop, Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

New Overgate Hospice Little Stars shop, Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge

4. See inside new charity Calderdale charity shop selling pre-loved kids' clothes, toys, books and more

New Overgate Hospice Little Stars shop, Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

