See inside new sweet shop that is opening near Halifax with hundreds of tasty treats to choose from

A brand new sweet shop is opening near Halifax.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th May 2023, 14:00 BST

Mr Baileys Candy Cave – who already have a store in Halifax town centre – are opening a second shop in Hipperholme.

The new store is next door to pet shop Paw Prints on Halifax Road and it is looking set to give Willy Wonka a run for his money.

The store says it will be offering hundreds of different sweets as well as drinks, crisps and other snacks.

It will be opening on Saturday, Mary 13 from 9am.

