A brand new sweet shop is opening near Halifax.

Mr Baileys Candy Cave – who already have a store in Halifax town centre – are opening a second shop in Hipperholme.

The new store is next door to pet shop Paw Prints on Halifax Road and it is looking set to give Willy Wonka a run for his money.

The store says it will be offering hundreds of different sweets as well as drinks, crisps and other snacks.

It will be opening on Saturday, Mary 13 from 9am.

