Owner Liz Green at Cache La Boutique, Elland.Owner Liz Green at Cache La Boutique, Elland.
See inside swanky new Calderdale boutique opened by former BBC presenter Liz Green

A new boutique inspired by the South of France has opened in Elland.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 15th May 2023, 06:00 BST

As reported by the Courier, Caché La Boutique on Huddersfield Road has been launched by former BBC Radio Leeds presenter Liz Green.

Offering beautiful and affordable clothing and accessories inspired by the French Riviera, it had its VIP opening on Thursday.

Photos by Jim Fitton.

Cache La Boutique, Elland.

Cache La Boutique, Elland. Photo: Jim Fitton

Cache La Boutique, Elland. Photo: Jim Fitton

Cache La Boutique, Elland. Photo: Jim Fitton

Cache La Boutique, Elland. Photo: Jim Fitton

