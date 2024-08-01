Sign goes up for a new Toys“R”Us in Halifax - Toy shop to open in town's WHSmith

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new Toys“R”Us shop-in-shop is set to open at WHSmith in Halifax.

To mark the opening the store will be hosting a grand opening event for customers on Saturday, August 10 from 9am to 1pm.

Geoffrey the Giraffe will be joining the WHSmith team for an official ribbon cutting when the store opens, before greeting visitors to the store throughout the morning.

The first 50 children visiting the store will also receive a free Toys“R”Us goody bag worth over £20.

The new Toys“R”Us shop-in-shop will feature a range of toys alongside demonstration tables and a lifesize Geoffrey the Giraffe sculpture.

Halifax is one of 30 WHSmith High Street stores set to open a new shop-in-shop from Toys“R”Us this year.

Ian Sanders, Group Commercial Development Director, WHSmith said: “We’re really excited to be opening Toys“R”Us in Halifax.

“Partnering with Toys R Us gives us a leading toys and games range in our stores and means customers have even more reasons to shop with us.”