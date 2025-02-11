Sneak peak inside transformation underway at iconic Halifax building which was building society's first branch

By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th Feb 2025, 17:48 BST
Updated 12th Feb 2025, 10:06 BST
An exciting transformation is underway at an historic Halifax town centre building.

Real estate service O&C has given a sneak peek inside the former Halifax Building Society headquarters on Commercial Street.

The sizeable building and The Halifax’s original ‘001 branch’ was closed by Lloyds Banking Group in September 2022.

O&C has released photos of work that is underway to create new office space in the building while preserving its historic features.

The firm has posted: “Exciting things are happening at O&C!

"We're constantly growing and building - bringing innovative new developments to Halifax.

"But our commitment goes beyond just bricks and mortar. We understand the importance of preserving history, and we strive to integrate the past into our developments.

"In the photos, we are creating new office space at the old Halifax Building Society on Commercial Street.

"We are carefully preserving the wonderful features in the magnificent art deco board rooms for future tenants to enjoy.”

O&C are transforming the building while preserving its historical features

