A much-loved pub in Brighouse town centre has reopened after a huge makeover.

The George, on Commercial Street, has undergone a six-figure investment which has included a new outdoor seating area, lighting and huge TV screen.

The pub celebrated its reopening with a weekend of entertainment which even included a visit from the town crier, fire-breathers and stilt-walkers.

Caroline Staples, who runs The George, said: “Myself and the team at The George cannot wait to welcome people back to the pub.

"With the incredible new look and feel of the place, you won’t want to miss out on a visit!”

