The George: Take a look inside Brighouse town centre pub which has reopened after six-figure investment including new beer garden

A much-loved pub in Brighouse town centre has reopened after a huge makeover.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th May 2023, 18:04 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 18:04 BST

The George, on Commercial Street, has undergone a six-figure investment which has included a new outdoor seating area, lighting and huge TV screen.

The pub celebrated its reopening with a weekend of entertainment which even included a visit from the town crier, fire-breathers and stilt-walkers.

Caroline Staples, who runs The George, said: “Myself and the team at The George cannot wait to welcome people back to the pub.

"With the incredible new look and feel of the place, you won’t want to miss out on a visit!”

The George in Brighouse

The George in Brighouse

The George in Brighouse

Inside the new-look pub

Inside the new-look pub

The George in Brighouse

