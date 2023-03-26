News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
8 hours ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
8 hours ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
2 days ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
Head Chef Rowan Boon and co-owners Leanne Halewood and Keri Ivory-Connor.
Head Chef Rowan Boon and co-owners Leanne Halewood and Keri Ivory-Connor.
Head Chef Rowan Boon and co-owners Leanne Halewood and Keri Ivory-Connor.

The Hinchliffe Arms: See inside cosy Calderdale village pub that has reopened and has new owners

A popular Calderdale village is welcoming people back through its doors.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th Mar 2023, 18:53 BST

The Hinchliffe Arms, on Church Bank Lane in Cragg Vale, had been shut since January but reopened yesterday (Saturday) under two new owners.

Business partners and friends Keri Ivory-Connor and Leanne Halewood are both from the Calder Valley and have always talked about running a pub together.

Both have worked in the hospitality industry for years, with Leanne even previously having worked at The Hinchliffe.

Keri, who lives in Hebden Bridge, and Leanne, who lives in Mytholmroyd, say they are keen to provide a warm welcome to both new and familiar faces.

“The Hinchliffe came up and was the right pub at the right time,” said Keri.

"We know people round here and what they want.

"We want to keep it as a classic country pub with good pub food that is locally-sourced.

"We want people to know that when they come inside, there will be warm welcome for them."

Pearl Supermarket: One of Halifax's favourite shops opens again after massive fire

First 20 of 106 new affordable homes for part of Halifax nearly ready for people to move in

Hinchliffe Arms, Cragg Vale.

1. The Hinchliffe Arms: See inside cosy Calderdale village pub that has reopened and has new owners

Hinchliffe Arms, Cragg Vale. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Hinchliffe Arms, Cragg Vale.

2. The Hinchliffe Arms: See inside cosy Calderdale village pub that has reopened and has new owners

Hinchliffe Arms, Cragg Vale. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Hinchliffe Arms, Cragg Vale.

3. The Hinchliffe Arms: See inside cosy Calderdale village pub that has reopened and has new owners

Hinchliffe Arms, Cragg Vale. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Hinchliffe Arms, Cragg Vale.

4. The Hinchliffe Arms: See inside cosy Calderdale village pub that has reopened and has new owners

Hinchliffe Arms, Cragg Vale. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Calderdale