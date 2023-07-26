Staff at the New Hobbit, on Hob Lane in Norland, were told they were being made redundant yesterday (Tuesday).

The pub is understood to have been bought by another company.

The Courier has been told it is open until Sunday, possibly longer, but it is shutting.

The New Hobbit in Norland

Customers interested in visiting after Sunday should ring to check it will be open.

People have been expressing their sadness on social media.