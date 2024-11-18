Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A third restaurant from All Pizzetto is opening in Halifax town centre.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Trattoria is at 2 George Street and will welcome customers from December 6.

The new bistro will serve a host of Italian starters, main courses and desserts including pizzas and pasta dishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All Pizzetto first opened a pizza restaurant on Union Street, which has proved very popular.

It was followed by a second premises serving home-made pasta, paninis and coffee in Halifax Borough Market last year.

For more details visit https://allpizzettohalifax.co.uk/