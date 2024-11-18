West Yorkshire restaurants: Indie Italian restaurant business opens third eatery in Halifax town centre
A third restaurant from All Pizzetto is opening in Halifax town centre.
The Trattoria is at 2 George Street and will welcome customers from December 6.
The new bistro will serve a host of Italian starters, main courses and desserts including pizzas and pasta dishes.
All Pizzetto first opened a pizza restaurant on Union Street, which has proved very popular.
It was followed by a second premises serving home-made pasta, paninis and coffee in Halifax Borough Market last year.
For more details visit https://allpizzettohalifax.co.uk/
