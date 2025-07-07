Businesses moving into a new development in Halifax town centre could be open for Christmas.

O&C Management Services say Westgate Phase Two – the area that formerly housed Horton House, between Union Street and Horton Street – is due for a “shell and core finish” in November.

It says some tenants will begin their fit-outs afterwards, potentially to open for the festive period.

The expansion of Westgate Quarter, anchored around Westgate Arcade, is a three-floor development described by O&C as a “high-end shopping and leisure destination”.

It will create 12 new premises for a mix of retail, leisure and office uses.

The Courier understands one of the new tenants will be “home-from-home cafe bars” Loungers, who have made a licence application for two units at the

development.

The licence application includes to sell alcohol between 10am and midnight, Monday to Sunday.

The Courier revealed earlier this year that Lounge was advertising for a general manager to run one of its restaurants in Halifax.

The hospitality chain is owned by Loungers PLC, which was was founded in 2002 by three friends – Dave Reid, Alex Reilley and Jake Bishop – who wanted to create a neighbourhood café-bar that “they would want to go to”.

Westgate Arcade shopping centre was built in 2007.

When plans for this expansion were approved in 2018, the project’s leaders said their vision was to develop the whole of the Westgate Quarter into a unique, clearly identifiable retail zone within Halifax town centre.

O&C says there are still some units available for lease. For more details email [email protected].