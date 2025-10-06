Work on ‘Westgate Phase II’ – an expansion of Westgate Quarter – has been ongoing for some time and now, as these photos show, it is more clear what the development will look like once it is done.

O&C Management Services is leading the project and said earlier this year that it was hoping tenants would be able to move in before the end of the year.

Described as a “high-end shopping and leisure destination”, the new three-floor development will be anchored around Westgate Arcade.

The stylish building will transform the area that formerly housed Horton House, between Union Street and Horton Street, creating 12 new premises for a mix of retail, leisure and office uses.

One of the new tenants is “home-from-home cafe bars” Loungers, who have hundreds of branches across the country and have been advertising for staff and submitted planning and licence applications to Calderdale Council for a new Halifax eatery.

Westgate Arcade shopping centre was built in 2007.

When plans for this expansion were approved in 2018, the project’s leaders said their vision was to develop the whole of the Westgate Quarter into a unique, clearly identifiable retail zone within Halifax town centre.

To enquire about becoming a tenant in the new Westgate Quarter, email [email protected] or call 01422 345525.

