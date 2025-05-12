What is happening at Forget Me Not Children's Hospice charity shop in Brighouse?
The shop on Commercial Street Brighouse is currently undergoing some work and has not closed down.
Signs in the windows say that the shop closed on May 9 to allow for works to take place and will reopen to customers in a few weeks.
The charity shop sells everything from clothes to furniture to bric-a-brac.
On Saturday, June 14, Forget Me Not’s Colour Run is back at Greenhead Park in Huddersfield.
The Colour Run event is sponsored by Charlesworth Family Group and every penny raised by the colour runners will help fund the support Forget Me Not provides to local children with life-shortening conditions, their families and families living with the loss of their child.
Tickets are on sale from www.forgetmenotchild.co.uk/colourrun and include a Colour Run 2025 t-shirt. Participants will also receive a special medal on the day.