What is happening to Copley Star Garage site: Second bid to turn Calderdale village "eyesore" into new vets gets green light
Calderdale Council has given the green light to an application from Donaldson’s Vets to demolish existing buildings at the Star Garage site, on Wakefield Road in Copley, and create a new veterinary centre.
An initial application made late last year was rejected by Calderdale Council planners but this resubmission addressing concerns has been given the go ahead.
Up to 35 people are likely to be employed at the new centre, according to the application.
Two residents had voiced their support for the plans online.
One said: “The current state of the site is just terrible and it’s a completely wasted space.
"The veterinary practice wants to put the site to a very good use. They're a very well-established and trusted vet practice and look after a very high number of local animals, serving the local community in an absolutely amazing way.”
According to the design and access statement submitted with the application, the three buildings that will be demolished are “dilapidated” and “of no historical or architectural merit”.
"The demolition of the buildings will create well-needed car park and circulation space for this part of the site with the renovation /repurposing of the two remaining structures creating creating usable buildings from what are currently dilapidated buildings,” it said.
"We purchased the site in late 2023 and have since spent money on tidying and securing the yard areas of the site.
"This application will hugely improve this part of Wakefield Road, Copley, from what is currently an eyesore along with creating new jobs.”