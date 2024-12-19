What is happening to Harrison Social building: Care firm to move into handsome Georgian Halifax town centre building after refurb
A charming Halifax town centre building is having a revamp and will soon have new tenants.
Real estate service O and C is renovating what was Harrison Social, on Harrison Road.
The Georgian building will be ready soon, they say, for Calderdale Homecare to move in.
They posted: “Renovation and new fit-out is almost complete on part of our beautiful Georgian building at 11 Harrison Road, Halifax.
"We look forward to welcoming Calderdale Homecare into their new premises in 2025.”