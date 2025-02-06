A question mark is hanging over the future of a much-loved Halifax theatre.

The Courier revealed yesterday that Square Chapel Arts Centre in the town centre has shut, cancelling all booked future events.

What happens to the landmark town centre venue now is unclear.

Calderdale Council has said it will not be able to help rescue the theatre financially, and now Arts Council England – which provided funding to Square Chapel – has said it can only give a brief comment about what will happen to the venue.

A spokesperson has said it is speaking to Square Chapel directors while they investigate options, and that it is committed to ensuring audiences “continue to have access to a range of cultural opportunities”.

A spokesperson for Arts Council England told the Courier: “We’re aware that Square Chapel has been facing financial challenges.

"We are in contact with the directors while they investigate the options open to them.

"In the meantime we cannot comment further.

"Recipients of Arts Council England funding are responsible for managing their own operations, including decisions about their future.

"However, we are committed to working with Calderdale Council and partners in the town to ensure that audiences continue to have access to a range of cultural opportunities.”

In a statement yesterday, Square Chapel CIC – which runs the venue – said it is closing “whilst we work with professional services to discuss the future of the venue”.

It added: ““This means that unfortunately all future events have been cancelled until a decision is made about the future of the venue.”

Concern for the future of the popular theatre has been growing for some time, with the Courier reporting in September that Square Chapel Arts Centre had admitted there were “a number of artists” who have not been paid following performances there.

A spokesperson for Square Chapel also revealed then that Arts Council England at one stage froze payments to the theatre because of its concerns.

Councillor Danielle Durrans, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, said yesterday the council is in contact with Arts Council England about what will happen to the venue.

“Square Chapel has been a popular venue and has played a valuable part in showcasing local talent,” she said.

“This is not a council-owned building and unfortunately it is not possible for us to contribute to it financially as we are having to spend our limited budget very carefully and make difficult decisions across a range of services.

“We are in contact with the Arts Council and will explore all possibilities for the future of the venue.”