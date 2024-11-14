Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Refurbishment work at a well-known Halifax town centre pub is starting next week ahead of plans to reopen it next year.

The Westgate, on the corner of Westgate and Union Street, has been shut since 2018 but is about to undergo a £350,000 makeover.

The Courier reported last week how a planning application had been submitted to Calderdale Council for listed building consent for the makeover inside the pub.

Today Star Pubs, which owns The Westgate, has announced work on the revamp starts next week, with the aim of reopening the pub by mid-February.

A new landlord has also been announced.

Ian McGregor – who has more than 40 years’ experience in hospitality – will be running The Westgate and says he wants to put the pub “back on the map”.

He has previously run pubs in Leeds and Bradford and often socialises with friends in Halifax.

“It’s been sad to see The Westgate closed for so long – it’s almost become invisible,” Ian said.

"Despite its sorry state, The Westgate still has something special about it. The revamp will breathe new life into it and help it come back with the wow factor it needs.

"I’m an old school landlord so I’m aiming to make The Westgate a very friendly, customer-orientated pub, where regulars are known by their name.

"I love being behind the bar, getting to know people, sharing banter and seeing everyone enjoy themselves.

"I can’t wait to open the doors.”

The refurbishment will completely renovate the outside of The Westgate while inside there will be a new décor.

The large horseshoe-shaped bar will be updated and retained at the centre of the pub, with three spacious seating areas around it.

The makeover will also refit the toilets and install a high-spec AV system with big screens showing Sky and TNT Sports.

Ian is planning a varied programme of events such as a weekly quiz and weekend entertainment.

Jon Kelly, Star Pubs’ area manager for Halifax: “We’re delighted to be investing in such a landmark pub and adding to all the regeneration in the Piece Hall Quarter.

"The Westgate is in a fantastic location and has lots of potential. The new plans will help it to thrive for the long term.”