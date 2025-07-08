Plans for a new supermarket in Halifax are already sparking a mixed response.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some have been expressing their joy on social media at the news that Lidl is looking to open a new store and drive-thru coffee shop on Skircoat Road, near The Shay Stadium.

As revealed by the Courier yesterday, leaflets have been posted out to people living close by and a public consultation session is taking place at The Shay Stadium between 3pm and 7pm on Thursday, July 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the leaflets, the store would include a bakery and a car park with 105 spaces.

The bus depot site at Skircoat Road in Halifax.

The drive-thru coffee shop would also include associated parking and the project would create “up to 40 new jobs”.

But there have also been concerns expressed about the plans and a petition has been launched calling on people to oppose the new store proposals.

The petition raises worries the new store could exacerbate current traffic congestion, pollution and danger to pedestrians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also suggests a swimming pool or community centre would be a better use for the site.

"In a time where sustainability and community support should be prioritised, let's say no to corporate expansion and yes to independent and sustainable community growth,” it says.

"Sign the petition to ensure our voices are heard and to protect the welfare and safety of our neighbourhood.”

Lidl has said: “The development would create new local jobs and regenerate a vacant, brownfield site."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First Bus has been knocking down buildings at the former depot site for several months, including some that were used as tram sheds back when Halifax had a tram system.

To sign the petition, visit https://www.change.org/p/stop-lidl-and-coffee-shop-on-skircoat-road-halifax