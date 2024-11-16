Where to go for an MOT in Halifax: 12 of the best mechanics' garages across Calderdale according to Halifax Courier readers

By Sarah Fitton
Published 16th Nov 2024, 06:00 GMT
A good, reliable garage is worth its weight gold.

Calderdale has some great mechanics always on hand to check our vehicles or carry out an MOT.

We asked Halifax Courier readers for their recommendations of the best places to go, whether it’s for a replacement part or to check out a squeaky brake.

More than 200 people responded, sharing where they trust.

Here, in no particular order, we’ve listed some of the most suggested garages.

We asked Courier readers for their favourite garages

1. Where to go for an MOT in Halifax: 12 of the best mechanics' garages across Calderdale according to Halifax Courier readers

We asked Courier readers for their favourite garages Photo: BENOIT DOPPAGNE

Moderna MOTs is at Moderna Business Park in Mytholmroyd

2. Where to go for an MOT in Halifax: 12 of the best mechanics' garages across Calderdale according to Halifax Courier readers

Moderna MOTs is at Moderna Business Park in Mytholmroyd Photo: subm

G Brown Motors is on Catherine Street in Elland

3. Where to go for an MOT in Halifax: 12 of the best mechanics' garages across Calderdale according to Halifax Courier readers

G Brown Motors is on Catherine Street in Elland Photo: subm

Victoria Garage Brighouse Ltd is on Gooder Lane in Brighouse

4. Where to go for an MOT in Halifax: 12 of the best mechanics' garages across Calderdale according to Halifax Courier readers

Victoria Garage Brighouse Ltd is on Gooder Lane in Brighouse Photo: subm

