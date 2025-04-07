Calderdale & Kirklees Endometriosis Support group walk for Endometriosis UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Endometriosis Support group in Calderdale & Kirklees Walked from Halifax to Hebden Bridge to raise money for Endometriosis UK, In Endometriosis Awareness month on 23rd March 2025. The Calderdale and Kirklees Endometriosis Support set up by Natalie Greenwood in 2021 and supported by Catherine Brown & Hayley Price organised the walk to leave from the Piece Hall to the Park in Hebden Bridge.

Endometriosis affects 10% of women and those assigned female at birth from puberty to menopause, although the impact may be felt for life. In the UK, that’s over 1.5 million from all races and ethnicities living with the condition.

Endometriosis occurs when cells similar to the ones in the lining of the womb (uterus) are found elsewhere in the body. These cells can grow and change in response to hormones in the menstrual cycle, this can cause inflammation, pain and scar tissue.

Endometriosis is most commonly found on the lining of the pelvis (peritoneum) and may occur in the ovaries and involve other pelvic organs, like the bowel or bladder. Less commonly, endometriosis can also be found outside the pelvis, such as in the chest.

Money raised for Endometriosis UK

Natalie created the support group in 2021 for a safe space for people to come to if they needed any advice, support or help with their Endometriosis, she wanted a community in which people could feel safe, comfortable and supported in the local area as the wasn’t one near by to Calderdale or Kirklees.

Natalie started meeting at the Piece Hall in Halifax as a central meeting point, to catch up with a cuppa & a Cake once a month and now we have secured a regular meeting venue, at the Maurice Jagger Centre, We have a hybrid approach to the support meetings where we also meet online so those who can’t get to the face-to-face meetings.

Natalie, now a Volunteer for Endometriosis UK decided to arrange the first Sponsored Walk in 2024 and brought Catherine and Hayley on board and now we aim to make this an annual event every March. Along with lighting up Wainhouse Tower Yellow in the week before our Walk

We set a target of £500 to raised and asked everyone who was taking part to donate £5, and by the end of the walk we had raised over £2,317 with extra donations for our supporters everywhere. We also had the opportunity to have Lloyds Banking Group Match £500 as part of their Charitable Match Giving programme. Which our total limit got to £2,817 for Endometriosis UK

Calderdale & Kirkless Support Hosts L to r Hayley Price, Natalie Greenwood, Catherine Brown

The weather was kind to us all day, and we shared information about Endometriosis from fellow walkers by.

We would like to Thank Mustard Delicatessen’s, Sowerby Bridge. The good Shepherd Church, Mytholmroyd. Vocation Hebden Bridge and Parfett’s, Halifax for our refreshments at our Pit Stops along the way and to end our Walk.

