Cindy's Stompers contribute to "Carers Count" charity celebration

Carers - registered or not - often remain unrecognised for the valuable work that they do and the sacrifices they often have to make. “Carers Count Calderdale” is a service run as a not for profit organisation supporting unpaid carers within Calderdale. Celebrating their one year Anniversary on Wednesday, 18th September, at The King’s Centre in Halifax they asked Cindy and her volunteer Stompers to join their party to provide the fun of dance.

It was a wonderful afternoon. After a brief demonstration from Cindy and Diane many of those present joined in the next set of dances carefully taught by Cindy and the smiles on the faces of the people in the photos show it all!

The next appearance of the Stompers is at Illingworth Moor Church Fair on Saturday, 20th September, from 2:00.

Cindy’s Stompers - Working with and approved by ACTIVE CALDERDALE

Carers Count!!!!

Contact details for the Cindy’s Stompers: Lucinda Atkinson

FaceBook: Cindy’s Stompers

Contact details for Cindy’s Seated Stompers: Carolyn Scott