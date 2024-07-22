Halifax cheerleading team win 3x bids to Orlando, Florida

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blue Dynamite Elite, a non profit organisation and cheerleading team for youths in the local community win bids to compete in Orlando, Florida!

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blue Dynamite Elite took part in a competition in Blackpool at the Norbreck Castle Hotel with event provider ICC. They took seven teams to compete in competitive allstar cheerleading and came away with 3x bids to the Nfinity Finals.

The team is a non profit organisation based in Halifax who will be competing abroad for the first time next year in Barcelona and now have the opportunity to compete in Orlando, Florida!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blue Dynamite Elite is home to 100 athletes aged 5-25 years of age and provides the opportunity to perform all over the UK and now the team cannot wait to perform abroad next year!

Junior Level 2 Stunt Team XPLOD3

Head Coach and Programme Director Izzy said 'I am overwhelmed with the success of this weekends competition. Our athletes showed great strength, determination, team work and most importantly had so much fun and I could not be any prouder of each and everyone of them'.