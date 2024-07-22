Halifax cheerleading team win 3x bids to Orlando, Florida

Blue Dynamite Elite, a non profit organisation and cheerleading team for youths in the local community win bids to compete in Orlando, Florida!

Blue Dynamite Elite took part in a competition in Blackpool at the Norbreck Castle Hotel with event provider ICC. They took seven teams to compete in competitive allstar cheerleading and came away with 3x bids to the Nfinity Finals.

The team is a non profit organisation based in Halifax who will be competing abroad for the first time next year in Barcelona and now have the opportunity to compete in Orlando, Florida!

Blue Dynamite Elite is home to 100 athletes aged 5-25 years of age and provides the opportunity to perform all over the UK and now the team cannot wait to perform abroad next year!

Junior Level 2 Stunt Team XPLOD3Junior Level 2 Stunt Team XPLOD3
Head Coach and Programme Director Izzy said 'I am overwhelmed with the success of this weekends competition. Our athletes showed great strength, determination, team work and most importantly had so much fun and I could not be any prouder of each and everyone of them'.

