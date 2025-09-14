Political opinion: Josh Fenton-Glynn MP - Calder Valley’s ticket to better buses

This week I spoke in Parliament in support of Labour’s Better Buses Bill. In a week of political drama, I focused on something that can make life better for my constituents: buses.

Away from the headlines, it’s everyday services like buses that shape lives. The Better Buses Bill gives communities real control and smoother journeys, and is making public transport accessible for everyone.

Anyone who regularly uses buses in my constituency knows the frustration of planning your day around an unreliable timetable. When buses don’t show, it throws off your whole day, and for many, it’s a barrier to opportunity.

Buses are the most-used form of public transport in the country, yet they are often treated as an afterthought. Trains will always be more visible and glamorous, but in Calder Valley, it’s buses that are just as essential.

Successive governments sadly oversaw a managed decline of our bus networks. They slashed funding and left rural communities like Calder Valley behind. Between 2010 and 2024, nearly 300 million fewer bus miles were driven across England. A profit-first approach left a fragmented system that fails those who need it most.

This Labour government is taking a fundamentally different approach. We’re investing £2.3 billion in local transport, removing barriers to franchising, and giving councils the freedom to set up their own bus companies. We’re rebuilding a service that puts passengers first.

Here in West Yorkshire, we’re already leading the way. Our Mayor is bringing buses back under public control for the first time since deregulation in the 1980s. That means West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) will set fares, routes, and timetables. It means integrated ticketing, cleaner fleets, and a system built around passengers. WYCA’s plan includes unified ticketing and one contact point so passengers aren’t penalised for switching.

And we’re backing it up with real investment. In September, the government announced £104 million to improve bus services nationwide. The Better Buses Bill will give us the tools as well as new standards. From 2030, no new polluting buses will be allowed on local routes; it sets new accessibility standards for stops and shelters; and tackles anti-social behaviour by requiring regular staff training to keep passengers safe.

There’s more we can do, and I said so in my speech. Calder Valley sits on the edge of West Yorkshire’s franchising area, and it’s vital that our communities are part of the progress. The Better Buses Bill lays strong foundations, but rural areas must benefit just as much as urban centres. Calder Valley has felt the impact: cut routes, long waits, stretched timetables. Labour is determined to change that.

This Bill is part of a wider plan to deliver reliable, affordable public transport. We’re investing in cleaner buses, fairer fares, and a system built around Calder Valley’s needs, not private profits. There’s more to do, but this is a strong step toward accessible public transport.