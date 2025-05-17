Students from Halifax have been on an unforgettable trip to Indonesia thanks to funding from a educational grants scheme.

The group of 38 from Calderdale College embarked on the 16-day trip to Bali where they experienced a rich blend of cultural exploration and educational growth, and made some incredible memories.

This international opportunity was made possible thanks to £130,000 of funding secured through the Turing Scheme, which aims to provide students with new pathways to develop personal and professional skills on global work placements linked to their studies.

David Malone, principal and chief executive at Calderdale College, said: “The opportunity to live and breathe Bali has expanded our students’ perspectives, offering them invaluable learning opportunities beyond the classroom.

“For many, it was their first time abroad and we are immensely proud to have played a part in offering this life-changing adventure with the Turing Scheme and Think Pacific.

"It reminds us that education is most impactful when it connects us to communities and new experiences.”

The students from engineering, sport, digital and animal care courses embraced local culture by immersing themselves in the island’s spiritual and artistic traditions, trying their hand at Balinese dancing and mask painting.

They also partnered with some local marine conservation organisations to learn about the importance of sustainable tourism in preserving our planet.

Muhammad, a T Level Engineering student who went on the trip, said: “The trip to Bali was out of this world.

“Experiencing the culture, connecting with the community and stepping out of my comfort zone made it a truly life-changing adventure.

"I’ll cherish the memories and lessons forever.”

Think Pacific, who helped enable the cultural exchange in Bali, said: “It has been a privilege to support Calderdale College through their global educational journey.

“We’re passionate about delivering meaningful international work placements that build confidence, cultural understanding and enhance employability for the young people that take part. Seeing the students grow and contribute so positively was truly rewarding for our team.”

The Turing Scheme offers grant funding to education providers to support their students or apprentices to pursue work placements around the world.