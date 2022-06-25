Employers from across Calderdale and its surrounding areas can enrol on courses designed to provide an introduction to apprenticeships and teach them how to use the government’s Digital Apprenticeship Service (DAS).

Subject matter for the Introduction to Apprenticeships course includes guidance on recruiting an apprentice, finding suitable courses for available apprenticeship roles and an overview of the support that an employer is required to provide.

The Introduction to DAS course will take employers on a simple step-by-step journey through advertising for an apprentice, sourcing a training provider and applying for apprenticeship funding through a levy transfer. It will also explain why it is a requirement for any employer offering apprenticeships to register with DAS, and the full range of services and benefits that it offers.

Two new courses launched for employers.

Both courses will be delivered face-to-face in partnership with an industry expert, with remote sessions also available upon request.

The Collaborative Apprenticeships programme is managed by the West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges (WYCC) and funded by the European Social Fund (ESF). Calderdale College is supporting the delivery of the project in partnership with local employers and training providers. Businesses can take advantage of the funding until June 2023.

Commenting on the launch, Claire Williams, Head of Employer Engagement at Calderdale College, said: “From developing a team’s leadership skills to improving productivity, apprenticeships bring so many benefits to a business, but many employers don’t know where to start when it comes to hiring an apprentice for the first time. We know that the prospect of introducing apprenticeships can be quite an intimidating one, so have developed these courses to remove barriers, address any misconceptions and walk them through each stage of taking on an apprentice to demonstrate its easier than they might think.

“We’re really pleased to be introducing these courses to help simplify the process by providing this much-needed support, addressing any queries, helping them to confidently navigate the system and ultimately, increasing access to apprenticeships across the region.”