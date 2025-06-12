Compass Community School Willow Dean to hold July open day ahead of September opening

Compass Community School Willow Dean, a new specialist school for up to 60 young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), will open its doors in Halifax this September. Ahead of its official launch in the autumn term, the school is inviting families and members of the local community to attend its first open day.

Open Day Event

Friday 11th July, 10am–2pm

Visitors will have the chance to explore the school’s newly developed facilities, meet key staff members, and learn more about Willow Dean’s therapeutic, learner-centred approach. The event is open to families considering placements, as well as professionals and neighbours who are curious to find out more about the school’s vision and offer. Booking is required by Monday, July 7.

CCS Willow Dean, in Halifax

As part of the Compass Community Schools network, Willow Dean supports learners aged 6–18 whose educational journeys may have previously been disrupted. The school provides a highly individualised experience that nurtures emotional development, communication and independence, alongside academic progress.

The purpose-built site includes 10 classrooms, a therapy room, sensory shower, reading room, science lab, sports hall and IT suite. Outdoor learning is a core part of the curriculum, with purpose-built play areas and Forest School activities designed to support regulation, curiosity and social development.

Headteacher Sarah Thornton shared her excitement about the school. “Everything we do—from our sensory-aware environment to our personalised learning plans—is designed to meet children where they are,” she says. “You won’t find a one-size-fits-all approach here. You’ll find patient, skilled staff, safe and calm spaces, and a real community that works with families every step of the way.”

With over 30 SEND-trained staff across the Willow Dean and sister site Willow Park teams, the school places strong relationships at the heart of learning. A rich programme of extracurricular activities—from music and drama to gardening and computing—further supports each learner’s growth in ways that celebrate their interests and individuality. Willow Dean is proud to offer an inclusive and welcoming environment where every young person is seen, understood and supported.

Families attending the open day will be able to speak with staff about admissions, see the site first-hand and experience the calm, nurturing atmosphere that defines the school’s ethos.

To find out more and register your interest in the open day, please email: