Photos dating back to 1957 have been unearthed to mark 130 years of Calderdale College.

From the construction of the Percival Whitley Centre to the demolition of the School of Business Administration and Information Technology, the collection shows key milestones in the college’s history.

Among the photographs are images of construction workers on the roof of the Percival Whitley Centre in the year it opened dressed in 1950s work attire, including suits and flat caps.

The first bricks were laid for the original Halifax Technical College on May 23, 1893, with classes beginning in 1896.

The college then consisted of 1,000 students, 23 part-time teachers and one full-time teacher.

Halifax Technical College offered courses in Textiles, Engineering, Chemistry, Commerce and “Women’s work”.

In 1957, the college became the Percival Whitley College, and in 1988 it was renamed Calderdale College.

It has become the largest provider of further education and apprenticeships, and the only provider of higher education, in Calderdale, serving more than 4,000 students each year.

