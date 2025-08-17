A new youth employment hub has launched in Calderdale offering expert advice about how to get into work.

The initiative is the work of several organisations including Newground Together – an independent charity and part of the Together Housing Group – and DWP.

Halifax’s MP Kate Dearden was among the guests at the launch of the hub, which will support young people aged 16 to 24 who are currently receiving Universal Credit.

Funded through DWP’s Flexible Support Fund, Newground Together and Active Calderdale, the programme is designed to boost confidence, improve skills, and support young people move towards sustainable employment.

The new hub will offer employment support to young people

It is being delivered by Newground Together’s employment and skills team in partnership with DWP work coaches and C+K careers advisers.

During her visit, Ms Dearden spoke to youth employment mentors, careers advisers, and DWP staff to hear how the programme supports young people with CV writing, cover letters, digital skills, job searching, and mock interviews.

The programme also includes employer engagement events to connect young people directly with local businesses and job opportunities, with additional support from Calderdale Council’s employer engagement team.

The additional funding from Active Calderdale and support from other agencies will also mean wider challenges that can impact a young person’s journey into work can be addressed.

The programme offers wellbeing and lifestyle support with sessions covering physical activity, mental health, healthy eating, confidence building, and money management.

Emily Pearson, senior operations manager at Newground Together said: “The hub provides a space where the expertise of DWP, C+K Careers, Active Calderdale, Noah's Ark, Calderdale Council’s employment hub and many other partners can come together to support young people on their journey into work.

“Employers across Calderdale have been so supportive and it is only early days. We are looking forward to bringing young people’s skills, energy and commitment into local businesses.”

Newground Together is calling on more local employers to get involved in the programme.

They are encouraging businesses to connect with the employment and skills team to explore how they can help provide opportunities and contribute to tailored employment and wellbeing support for Calderdale’s young people.

To find out more, email [email protected].