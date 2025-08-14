Howzat! Fast bowler Alex Wade nets Durham place

U19 ENGLAND cricketer Alexander Wade is today celebrating A Levels that have secured his place to study Economics and Management at Durham University, as he continues his rise as one of the country’s most exciting young fast bowlers.

The 18-year-old Bradford Grammar School student, from Ilkley, secured the grades he needed in Chemistry, Economics and Maths.

He has combined his academic studies with a burgeoning cricket career that has seen him sign with Yorkshire County Cricket Club and represent England Under-19s. Known for his pace – regularly bowling at over 80mph – he has set his sights on becoming one of the fastest bowlers in the world.

“I’m really pleased to have secured my place at Durham,” said Alexander. “Their course is world-leading, and the cricket facilities are the best of any English university. I’ll be able to train regularly while travelling back to Headingley to work with my Yorkshire coaches and players, who are some of the best in the country and extremely supportive.”

England U19 Cricketer Alexander Wade celebrates getting into Durham University with his parents.

This summer, Alexander is hoping to make his first-team debut for Yorkshire CCC, alongside selection for the England Under-19 squad for the series against Bangladesh in September. Further ahead, he has his sights set on the England Under-19 winter tour of the West Indies and the 2026 Under-19 World Cup in Africa.

The sport star has already enjoyed a string of career highlights this year, including selection for the England Under-19 tour of South Africa and training alongside Yorkshire’s first and second teams on their pre-season camp in Abu Dhabi.

BGS has been central to Alexander’s cricket journey, where he has represented the school team since Year 6 and developed under coach Simon Kellett, a former professional cricketer with over 150 games for Yorkshire CCC and capped in 1992.

Alexander credits his time at BGS for instilling the discipline and ambition needed to succeed both on and off the field.

“Playing for Yorkshire and England has fuelled my ambition to be one of the fastest bowlers in the world. Every training session and game I play, I give more than 100 per cent – and that drive comes from Bradford Grammar,” he said. “The school has taught me to aim high, push myself and always give everything to be the very best I can be.”

Headmaster Dr Simon Hinchliffe said: “Alexander’s achievements encapsulate what we strive for at BGS – academic achievement alongside the pursuit of personal passions at the highest level. We wish him every success at Durham University and in his cricket career.”