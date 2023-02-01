News you can trust since 1853
National teachers' strikes: 21 pictures of picket lines and demonstrations in Halifax

Strikers have gathered in Halifax town centre today (Wednesday) on the day of the national teachers' strike

By Abigail Kellett
2 minutes ago

There was a picket line outside Trinity Sixth Form Academy at the start of the day followed by a union rally outside Calderdale Industrial Museum.

Here are 21 pictures from the strike action in Calderdale today.

1. Strike action

Calderdale Trades Council, outside the Calderdale Industrial Museum, Halifax

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

2. Strike action

Calderdale Trades Council, outside the Calderdale Industrial Museum, Halifax

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

3. Strike action

Calderdale Trades Council, outside the Calderdale Industrial Museum, Halifax

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

4. Strike action

Calderdale Trades Council, outside the Calderdale Industrial Museum, Halifax

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Halifax