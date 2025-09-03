New school in north Halifax takes a step closer
While this does mean full approval for the project, for which Calderdale Council has set aside £20 million, it is positive news to be welcomed, said a senior councillor.
It is planned to build the school on the former Threeways community centre site at Ovenden, itself formerly school buildings.
Calderdale Council Cabinet members agreed to adopt four recommendations over special educational needs and disabilities services (SEND) and were debating the recommending scrutiny board’s report when Coun Adam Wilkinson informed councillors of some progress.
In the spring it was reported the new special school project was in limbo awaiting Department for Education (DfE) response regarding the Free School Application process required to initiate works.
Coun Wilkinson (Lab, Sowerby Bridge), Cabinet member for Children and Young People’s Services, said there had been good news last week from the DfE.
“I’m pleased to report that they were happy with the draft proposals that we put forward and they are happy for us to proceed to the next stage of that process, which is for us to publish those proposals and consult on them, and then ultimately seek a partner – a multi-academy trust – to work with to set up the school.
“Whilst that’s not full approval for the school to go-ahead, I think that’s really positive news nonetheless, we should be really happy that that’s moving on,” he said.
Presenting the Calderdale Children and Young People’s Scrutiny Board recommendations over SEND services, Coun Dot Foster (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) said an in-depth workshop had produced the recommendations which aimed to use data to track the council’s performance and interact closely with partners, crucially young people themselves over the right services being provided.
This included how many Education, Health and Care Plan (ECHPs) decisions that were successfully challenged at tribunal or mediation.
“Which gives us an indication of how well we are doing and how right we are getting the decision-making – because obviously if stuff is successfully challenged at a later date, then that means we didn’t get the decision as right as we could have done in the first place,” she said.