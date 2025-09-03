New school in north Halifax takes a step closer

By John Greenwood
Published 3rd Sep 2025, 16:30 BST
A new school in north Halifax for primary and secondary age is a step closer after education chiefs have said they are happy with the proposals.

While this does mean full approval for the project, for which Calderdale Council has set aside £20 million, it is positive news to be welcomed, said a senior councillor.

It is planned to build the school on the former Threeways community centre site at Ovenden, itself formerly school buildings.

placeholder image
Coun Adam Wilkinson. Picture: Sugarbird Photographyplaceholder image
Coun Adam Wilkinson. Picture: Sugarbird Photography

Calderdale Council Cabinet members agreed to adopt four recommendations over special educational needs and disabilities services (SEND) and were debating the recommending scrutiny board’s report when Coun Adam Wilkinson informed councillors of some progress.

In the spring it was reported the new special school project was in limbo awaiting Department for Education (DfE) response regarding the Free School Application process required to initiate works.

Coun Wilkinson (Lab, Sowerby Bridge), Cabinet member for Children and Young People’s Services, said there had been good news last week from the DfE.

“I’m pleased to report that they were happy with the draft proposals that we put forward and they are happy for us to proceed to the next stage of that process, which is for us to publish those proposals and consult on them, and then ultimately seek a partner – a multi-academy trust – to work with to set up the school.

Coun Dot Foster.placeholder image
Coun Dot Foster.

“Whilst that’s not full approval for the school to go-ahead, I think that’s really positive news nonetheless, we should be really happy that that’s moving on,” he said.

Presenting the Calderdale Children and Young People’s Scrutiny Board recommendations over SEND services, Coun Dot Foster (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) said an in-depth workshop had produced the recommendations which aimed to use data to track the council’s performance and interact closely with partners, crucially young people themselves over the right services being provided.

This included how many Education, Health and Care Plan (ECHPs) decisions that were successfully challenged at tribunal or mediation.

“Which gives us an indication of how well we are doing and how right we are getting the decision-making – because obviously if stuff is successfully challenged at a later date, then that means we didn’t get the decision as right as we could have done in the first place,” she said.

Coun Wilkinson said the report recognised strengths, including timely completion of ECHPs and appeal rates compared to other local authorities, while also recognising challenges, for example of complex cases.

The recommendations accepted by Cabinet include relevant data being regularly reported to the scrutiny board for it to consider, including ECHP decision challenges, a report detailing how needs are accommodated within the plans to be compiled and continued involvement of the young people on an annual SEND and Disabilities “Takeover Day” where they interact with officers and councillors.

