Edtech app, myphizz, supported the event with a phizz session accompanied by the Champion. Hannah is a keen advocate for physical activity and was thrilled when Wainstalls School, Halifax, began using the app to encourage their pupils to engage in physical activity more.

During her visit, Hannah set a ‘phizz’ challenge for pupils, ‘shoulder tap plank’ which is now live on the myphizz app for them all to enter.

Hannah commented: “It’s great that Wainstalls are now using the myphizz app. It’s giving teachers the ability to easily engage students in an active curriculum. Seeing the children so excited to show me the challenges they’d set and challenge me to try their phizzes was just brilliant.”

Hannah Cockroft at Wainstalls School.

Hannah continued: “Teachers and schools have a responsibility to instil a love for exercise in pupils. New tools such as myphizz can help children to find activities they enjoy and facilitate an increased level of inclusivity through active challenges, regardless of ability levels, there is an activity for everyone. It was apparent during my visit to Wainstalls Primary that children really enjoyed the competitive element of the platform and couldn’t wait to take part in further phizzes with their friends.”

myphizz, which launched in September 2021, was designed and developed by four friends and qualified teachers, turned entrepreneurs and is designed to boost childrens’ health and wellbeing through physical activity. The technology, which runs through secure school networks, is only visible to school communities and can be accessed via PC, tablets or mobile phones.

Linda Waugh, Principal at Wainstalls Primary said: “We always love it when Hannah visits the school to share her inspiring experiences. Today was especially exciting as we watched our pupils using the myphizz app with her.

Hannah Cockroft visit Wainstalls School.