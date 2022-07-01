Eco-Schools is an international education programme that prompts young people to explore sustainability and climate change and take action.

Pupils at Colden collaborated with Ms. McGibney to conduct an environmental review, assessing how eco-friendly their school is. They reviewed everything from the school’s recycling practices, to energy usage, to how environmental themes are covered in classrooms. Building on their findings, the pupils and Ms McGibney planned a year of activities that would up their green-credentials.

The group connected their work to three Eco-Schools topics: Biodiversity, Litter, and School Ground. Activities included regular litter picks and achieving funding for playground equipment and plants.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils at Colden Junior and Infant School awarded a coveted Eco-Schools Green Flag

Ms McGibney said, “The children collaborated together brilliantly and showed amazing desire to make a change when working on their three topics!”

One pupil on the Eco Council said, “I’m really happy we managed to get the award and help Colden be more Eco Friendly. We want to spread the message to our families and neighbours.”

Eco-Schools England Manager, Adam Flint, said: “Earning an Eco-Schools Green Flag Award takes passion, commitment and a desire to make a difference. Pupils should be proud of their great work. They’re an inspiration and it makes us feel heartened and positive about the future of our planet.”