There have been picket lines and chants of “pay up” as teachers across Calderdale strike today (Tuesday).

Members of the NEU are carrying out their second day of industrial action over pay, budgets and conditions.

If an agreement is not reached, today’s regional action could be followed by two more days of national teachers’ strikes – on March 15 and March 16.

Most of Calderdale’s schools have been affected. Many have had to close to some, if not most or all, of their year groups.

NEU strike picket line outside Trinity Sixth Form Academy, Halifax.

