What TV show is filming in Halifax: Cast of hit BBC show return to Halifax for second series and let Calderdale teens on set for work experience

By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 14:00 BST
Halifax students are gaining some exciting work experience thanks to a TV cast and crew.

As reported by the Courier, the cast and crew for High Hoops are back in the town filming a second series of the hit show.

Starring Peep Show’s Robert Webb and Isy Suttie, the CBBC show tells the story of a high school basketball player.

Filming has been taking place around Savile Park and Skircoat Green, and also at Calderdale College, which the team from CanCan Productions is using as a location for the show’s fictional secondary school.

The cast and crew are back at Calderdale College

As well as seeing their college being used as a film set, some students are also gaining hands-on behind-the-scenes experience as extras, set runners and technical assistants.

Ten students from the college’s T Level Creative Media course are even undergoing a two-week placement on the set.

One student will also assist with script writing alongside the show’s producers.

placeholder image
David Malone, principal and chief executive at Calderdale College, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome back CanCan Productions.

"The work experience opportunities this project provides are priceless and will help our students launch their careers after college.”

CanCan Productions are based at Dean Clough in Halifax for the duration of the filming.

The last series was filmed at various spots across Calderdale including Calderdale College, Halifax town centre and Skircoat Green.

The production is also understood to have been looking for extras, with a call-out being made earlier this year for “lots” of 11 to 15-year-olds to be background extras and supporting artists.

To find out more about creative courses at Calderdale College, visit calderdale.ac.uk/courses.

