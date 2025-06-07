Which Yorkshire schools are getting government money: Halifax school to receive cash to upgrade classrooms
The Crossley Heath School has been announced as one of the schools which will be given money from the Condition Improvement Fund.
Halifax’s MP Kate Dearden said the cash will help upgrade classrooms and facilities at the school.
"I am delighted to hear that The Crossley Heath School will be benefitting from new funding from this Labour government,” she said.
"After visiting them recently, I know the difference this funding injection will make in ensuring their classrooms are fit for purpose for the long-term, bringing real benefits to our students here in Halifax, now and in the future."
The Crossley Heath School joins four other Calderdale schools in receiving money from the fund.
Burnley Road Academy in Mytholmroyd, Hebden Royd C of E Primary School, Luddenden C of E School, and Rastrick High School will also be getting funding.