Community diagnostic centre set to open in Halifax's Broad Street Plaza in December 2023

It’s been announced that a community diagnostic centre (CDC) is set to open in Halifax by the end of this year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The aim of a CDC is to make tests more easily available, reduce visits to hospitals and reduce patient travel by providing a single point of access to a range of services in the community.

The government will open 160 community diagnostic centres by March 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based in a variety of settings including shopping centres, university campuses and football stadiums, 127 of the community healthcare hubs are already open.

Broad Street Plaza.

They offer patients a wide range of diagnostic tests closer to home and greater choice on where and how they are treated, reducing the need for hospital visits and helping them to receive potentially life-saving care sooner.

The government has announced that Halifax will be one of the final locations that is set to open in December 2023.

The CDC will be based at Broad Street Plaza and offer ultrasound checks, blood tests, and heart scans – delivering at least 90,000 tests once fully operational.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: “Patients deserve the highest quality care, and community diagnostic centres have been instrumental in speeding up the diagnosis of illnesses like cancer and heart disease to ensure patients are treated more quickly.

“I’m delighted we will open 160 CDCs a year early, allowing greater access to high tech scans and diagnostics in communities across the England.