A total of 36,800 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Calderdale when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 13 (Monday), up from 36,567 on Friday.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 154,303 over the period, to 10,873,468.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

233 further coronavirus cases in Calderdale over the weekend

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Calderdale.

The dashboard shows 389 people had died in the area by December 13 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 12,993 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Calderdale.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Calderdale have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 142,060 people had received both jabs by December 12 (Sunday) – 75% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 81% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.