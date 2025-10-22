Green light for major new clinical building at Calderdale Royal Hospital as full planning permission granted

Reserved matters approval has been granted by Calderdale Council for a new clinical building at Calderdale Royal Hospital.

Due for completion in 2029, the new building will include eight wards and a new emergency department - with separate areas for adults and children.

Reserved matters approval means that the detailed designs for the building, such as its appearance, layout and landscaping, have been agreed.

An artist's impression of the new Emergency Department.

Rob Aitchison, chief executive of Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust (CHFT), said: “This is a significant moment for our hospital trust, our patients and our colleagues, and marks an important part of our journey to deliver care closer to home in the community, supported by sustainable and innovative healthcare in our two hospitals.

“This investment will improve the experience of patients using our services, and colleagues, who will have access to state of the art, purpose-built facilities which are fit for the future.”

The trust appointed Laing O’Rourke to take forward the design and planning for the new building in 2024.

Extensive engagement and feedback from patients, the public, health and care staff at the trust, as well as local health and care partners, has been incorporated into the plans.

An artist's impression of the outside of the new clinical building.

Anna Basford, deputy chief executive and director of transformation and partnerships at CHFT, said: “Thank you to everyone who has contributed to the design of our new clinical building.

“We have heard from members of the public, our patients and colleagues about what they would like to see, and used this feedback in our design plans.

“It’s an exciting time ahead in our ‘Foundations for our Future’ programme.

“We hope to start the build in summer 2026, subject to final approval of our business case from the Department of Health and Social Care.”

The design will use specially selected materials and colours in the same scale as the current buildings and will link to the existing hospital.

Laing O’Rourke’s project leader, Christopher Northwood, said: “We’re proud to be part of this project delivering new emergency departments and inpatient wards at Calderdale Royal Hospital.

“This is a transformative development that will not only improve healthcare facilities but also strengthen the wider community.”

“We are committed to creating an environmentally responsible site which minimises carbon emissions, air pollution and waste generated during construction, and delivers new facilities which employ modern methods of construction, and are energy efficient and maintainable in line with the ambitions of the NHS Net Zero Standard.

“The new facilities will also achieve Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM) Excellent certification, and provide enhanced local biodiversity.”

In the coming months the Calderdale Royal Hospital site will be getting ready for construction to start, including the installation of essential services such as power and water.