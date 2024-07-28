New NHS Community Diagnostic Centre in Halifax welcomes first patients

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The construction of a new Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) in Halifax was recently completed and welcomed its first patients this month.

Located in the Broad Street building in central Halifax, the CDC provides community access to numerous diagnostic tests for patients across Calderdale.

The new centre is part of Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust (CHFT) and provides planned outpatient tests, including x-rays, ultrasounds, and CT scans, as well as other diagnostic testing, including blood pressure and heart monitoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left to right: Phlebotomist Oshadi Bandara, Phlebotomy Team Leader Mandy Ferris, Domestic Assistant Micheal Hamilton, Phlebotomist Team Leader Lisa Popps and Phlebotomist Nengi Boyle

Outpatient diagnostic tests are also still available at Calderdale Royal Hospital and Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

The new building is equipped with modern facilities and state-of-the-art equipment.

It is easily accessible to patients in the centre of Halifax, close to numerous car parks and a five-minute walk from Halifax Bus Station.

Patients will access the CDC through referral by their GP or other hospital service, bringing care closer to home and, in some cases, removing the need to visit a hospital setting entirely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rooms in Radiology have sensory screens and calming murals

Deputy Director of Operations and CDC Project Lead, Sarah Clenton, said: “I’m delighted that we’re able to provide this excellent facility for the people of Calderdale.

“It will make diagnostic tests more readily available to patients, enabling us to provide timely access for people who need an investigative test.

“Having it in the centre of Halifax allows us to give greater choice to patients, whilst increasing the number of tests we can carry out.”

Work is also underway to deliver a Community Diagnostic Centre on the University of Huddersfield campus, in a first-of-its-kind partnership.