New NHS Community Diagnostic Centre in Halifax welcomes first patients
and live on Freeview channel 276
Located in the Broad Street building in central Halifax, the CDC provides community access to numerous diagnostic tests for patients across Calderdale.
The new centre is part of Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust (CHFT) and provides planned outpatient tests, including x-rays, ultrasounds, and CT scans, as well as other diagnostic testing, including blood pressure and heart monitoring.
Outpatient diagnostic tests are also still available at Calderdale Royal Hospital and Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.
The new building is equipped with modern facilities and state-of-the-art equipment.
It is easily accessible to patients in the centre of Halifax, close to numerous car parks and a five-minute walk from Halifax Bus Station.
Patients will access the CDC through referral by their GP or other hospital service, bringing care closer to home and, in some cases, removing the need to visit a hospital setting entirely.
Deputy Director of Operations and CDC Project Lead, Sarah Clenton, said: “I’m delighted that we’re able to provide this excellent facility for the people of Calderdale.
“It will make diagnostic tests more readily available to patients, enabling us to provide timely access for people who need an investigative test.
“Having it in the centre of Halifax allows us to give greater choice to patients, whilst increasing the number of tests we can carry out.”
Work is also underway to deliver a Community Diagnostic Centre on the University of Huddersfield campus, in a first-of-its-kind partnership.
The new Huddersfield CDC is due to open in 2026.