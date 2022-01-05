Strain on Calderdale Royal Hospital A&E department as health bosses look to encourage people to recover at home

Colleagues from across the Trust and their partners in the community, including doctors, nurses, therapists and social workers are working closely with patients to plan their safe discharge from hospital,

However the Trust has said it needs the public to step forward and help.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jo Fawcus, Chief Operating Officer at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust,

Jo Fawcus, Chief Operating Officer at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, said patients who end up staying longer than necessary in hospital can add to the strain on A&E departments, which are already experiencing increased demand. This has caused even longer delays for patients who arrive requiring a bed.

“Nobody wants to spend more time than they need to in hospital, and we know that our patients recover faster if they are in their own homes supported by friends and family," she said.

“We think of a hospital as a place to get better but spending an unnecessarily long time there can do more harm than good as you can start to lose your mobility and your independence, which is the last thing most people want.

"An elderly relative lying needlessly in a hospital bed for a week will suffer loss of muscle strength and bulk which will take months to recover.

“If you have a loved one that is currently in hospital, who is well enough to come home but are waiting to be discharged with a home care and community health support package, you may be able to help them to get home sooner if you and your family could support them whilst at home.

"Please speak to the ward manager or nurse in charge if this is something you can help with.”

People attending A&E are being reminded that it is there for genuine life-threatening emergencies and serious accidents. The Trust said that people attending for something else may have a considerable wait.